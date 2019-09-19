STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old student at Bear Creek High School was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school on Wednesday.
A Stockton Police school resource officer first began investigating after someone reported seeing the student with a gun. According to police, that resource officer searched for that student and later found him at his home.
A search of that student’s backpack turned up a loaded handgun, according to police. That student has not been named because he is a minor. He was taken to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.
“This is a great example of ‘if you see something say something,’” Stockton Police said.
Neither the police nor the school has said what punishment the student might be facing
