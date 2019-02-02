OAKDALE, California — The search is on for a man accused of doing a textbook "dine and dash" at an Oakdale restaurant.

The suspect was caught on camera ordering an expensive steak dinner, eating some of it and walking right out the front door, earlier this week.

Dressed in a nice suit, servers at the House of Beef in Oakdale treated this man as if he was any regular guest.

"He orders a 20 ounce beer, a huge porterhouse steak and a lobster tail a la carte," Steve Medlen, owner of the House of Beef said.

He said he was waiting on three friends, but he started enjoying his big meal all to himself after he got tired of waiting, and he kept looking around to make sure no one was watching.

"The most bizarre part to me was the part that he continued to look for the cameras and, with that much experience, he wasn't able to locate them," Medlen said.

In the security camera video, this unidentified "beef thief" picked the steak up with his fingers, let the sauce drip off, folded it into a napkin from the bread basket and a few minutes later, he took off without paying his $53 bill.

"In 40 years, I don't recall an incident like this. This is something that this fellow planned on doing," he said.

Medlen says he's never seen this man before.

"We need to bring this fellow to justice. It's not a monetary issue. It's an issue that someone is committing crimes on the street and we need to get that person off the street," he said.

The bill came out to $53, but Medlen tells ABC10 this isn't about the money.

"I care about the principles. I care about the merchants in town and I care about the people that might be the next victim, and we don't know what that is but we would like to find out," he said.

And he's asking for your help in helping police track down the beef thief.

"We hope that someone will step up and tell us who this man is and turn him into the local authorities," he said.

If you have any information about the man seen in this video, you are asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 209-847-2231.

