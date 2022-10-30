Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say

Benicia police said the the woman heard noises coming from her bedroom around 2:45 a.m.

BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said.

The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom.

Police said she waited outside and on the line with dispatchers until officers arrived. Police found a man hiding in the closet with a folding knife and roll of duct tape. After a quick struggle, police were able to book the suspect into the Solano County jail.

The suspect's vehicle was also found in the area.

Police said the victim wasn't physically harmed, but they are providing support for her after the traumatizing incident.

A call for additional information on the case to Benicia Police Department was not immediately returned.

