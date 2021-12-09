Student arrested, accused of writing threat to Benicia High School on social media

The Benicia Police Department said in a statement a 16-year-old student has been arrested and will be booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall.

BENICIA, Calif. — Benicia Police Department have identified a person who submitted an alleged threat to the campus on social media on Thursday.

Benicia Unified School District (BUSD) wrote in a statement it was aware of a post on an Instagram page called Benicia High Confessions.

The school district said the post was anonymous and the Instagram page has since been taken down. BUSD said there was no active shooter threat, but there was an increased police presence at the school today.

The Benicia Police Department along with school administrators said in a statement a 16-year-old student has been arrested and will be booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall.

Detectives said the student's family are cooperating with the investigation.

