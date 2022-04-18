Sacramento police officer Benjamin Gray arrested after accusations of recording women without consent

Police said Gray turned himself in to the Sacramento County jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer was arrested following accusations that he recorded intimate encounters with women without their consent.

On Monday, the Sacramento Police Department announced the arrest of officer Benjamin Gray on suspicion of the off-duty crimes, which stemmed from a Folsom Police Department investigation.

Gray ultimately turned himself in to the Sacramento County jail. He was placed on administrative leave back on Jan. 17 and also had his peace officer powers removed after Folsom police told them they were pursuing a criminal complaint related to Gray.

Gray will be on leave as the investigation continues.

“As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester.

The arrest warrant for Gray was issued on the following charges:

632(a) PC (Recording confidential communication without consent)

647(j)(3)(A) PC (Video recording of intimate settings without consent

