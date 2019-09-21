BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at a Berry Creek home, Butte County deputies said.

Jeramy Claflin, 40 of Berry Creek, was arrested on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana for sale, illegal cultivation of marijuana, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Carl Lee, 31 of Berry Creek, was also arrested on charges of possession of an illegal assault weapon, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

On Saturday, deputies had gone to a Berry Creek home for a report that a person, described as a male, had shot himself. The male was taken to a hospital, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputies said they found a large marijuana grow on the property where the shooting happened while investigating the male's death. After getting a search warrant, deputies said they found approximately 100 marijuana plants, a commercial closed loop butane honey oil lab, over 300 pounds of processed marijuana, ammunition, and an illegal assault weapon.

While two arrests were made, deputies are still looking for a Romtin Ziaee, 25 of Berry Creek. Detectives believe Ziaee was living at the home where the shooting happened but left before deputies arrived and was also involved in manufacturing controlled substances at the home.

Detectives are requesting an arrest warrant for Ziaee.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Detective Vaj Thao or Sergeant Pat McNelis at 530-538-7322.

