Beverly Hills police arrest 44 for unemployment funds fraud

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Police say 44 people have been arrested in Beverly Hills this month for unemployment benefits fraud. The investigations recovered 129 California Employment Development Department debit cards with a total value exceeding $2.5 million and $289,000 in cash. The investigation found that people were coming into California from out of state to fraudulently obtain EDD debit cards using stolen identities. Police say the monetary value placed on the cards can be as high as $20,000 and cardholders are able to withdraw up to $1,000 per day per card. The cards were used to lease short-term rentals, rent luxury vehicles, dine at restaurants and purchase high-end merchandise.