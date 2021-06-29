Bicyclist critically injured by suspected DUI driver on American River Parkway

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, roughly in the area behind the Costco near Interstate 80 and Highway 160.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a suspected DUI crash on the American River Parkway that left a bicyclist with severe injuries.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, in the 1700 block of Tribute Road – roughly in the area behind the Costco near Interstate 80 and Highway 160, according to a Sacramento police officer.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit. The driver, only identified as an adult male, stayed at the scene and investigators say he was showing signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver apparently drove through the bike trail gates to get onto the bike path where the crash occurred. The driver was arrested on a felony complaint of driving under the influence. Additional charges could be filed pending the recovery of the bicyclist.

The driver was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sacramento Police Department Major Collisions Investigations Unit.

