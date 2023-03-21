Man convicted of killing bicyclist in DUI accident on American River bike path

He was also charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of killing a bicyclist after hitting them with his vehicle was convicted Monday.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Armando Moreno-Rodriguez guilty of murdering Michael Dodson, as well as gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run, and driving on a suspended license.

The charges were a result of the accident that happened in June 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office, Moreno-Rodriguez drove through a main gate and onto the American River bike path. He was driving at 35mph for 4 miles before hitting Dodson.

After hitting Dodson, officials said Moreno-Rodriguez kept driving until his car stopped due to the damage of the impact.

Dodson died one month later suffering from major injuries.

Moreno-Rodriguez’s blood alcohol level was .27, according to the district attorney. He already has three prior misdemeanor convictions for DUI.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life. Sentencing is scheduled for June 9.