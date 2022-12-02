Bicyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Modesto

Police identified the bicyclist as 38-year-old Michelle Johnson of Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is still looking for answers after a deadly crash between a bicyclist and an Acura on Sunday.

Police said 38-year-old Michelle Johnson was crossing Woodland Avenue at Yellowstone Avenue on her bike when she was hit by a 2017 Acura ILX around 5:45 p.m. She was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from her injuries. The Acura driver, identified as 51-year-old Christina Castillo, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, and police are calling members of the public for help.

In a Facebook post, police said they were looking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to help with the case. If anyone in that area has footage of the Acura or bicyclist, police are asking them to save the video and contact Traffic Officer Kyle Johnson at Johnsonk@modestopd.com or call the Traffic Safety Unit at 209-572-9592.

