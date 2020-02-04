PATTERSON, Calif. — One person died after after a hit and run in the Patterson area on Wednesday.

Modesto area CHP say a bicyclist was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Marshall Road, just east of Tulip Avenue, around 6:50 p.m.

Police are currently looking for a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. CHP say the following vehicles match that category:

  • Chevrolet Silverado or Avalanche
  • Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban
  • GMC Sierra
  • GMC Yukon 

Officials say the vehicle could have front and right side damage from the crash and could still have its passenger side mirror assembly but with a missing mirror glass.

Anyone with information can contact Modesto area CHP at (209) 545-7440 or (209) 356-2900. 

READ ALSO: 

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits