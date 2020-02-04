PATTERSON, Calif. — One person died after after a hit and run in the Patterson area on Wednesday.

Modesto area CHP say a bicyclist was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Marshall Road, just east of Tulip Avenue, around 6:50 p.m.

Police are currently looking for a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. CHP say the following vehicles match that category:

Chevrolet Silverado or Avalanche

Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban

GMC Sierra

GMC Yukon

Officials say the vehicle could have front and right side damage from the crash and could still have its passenger side mirror assembly but with a missing mirror glass.

Anyone with information can contact Modesto area CHP at (209) 545-7440 or (209) 356-2900.

