PATTERSON, Calif. — One person died after after a hit and run in the Patterson area on Wednesday.
Modesto area CHP say a bicyclist was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Marshall Road, just east of Tulip Avenue, around 6:50 p.m.
Police are currently looking for a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. CHP say the following vehicles match that category:
- Chevrolet Silverado or Avalanche
- Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban
- GMC Sierra
- GMC Yukon
Officials say the vehicle could have front and right side damage from the crash and could still have its passenger side mirror assembly but with a missing mirror glass.
Anyone with information can contact Modesto area CHP at (209) 545-7440 or (209) 356-2900.
