Big League Dreams shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

The victim is in critical condition and police are trying to track down the suspected shooter.

MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca police are trying to track down the whereabouts of a suspect in a shooting at Big League Dreams.

Police identified the suspect as Cory Croslow, 42 of Stockton.

Authorities responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of the sports park. Arriving officers found a man who was shot and made efforts to save his life. The man was taken to a hospital where police said he is in critical condition.

In a news release, police said they've served multiple search warrants in Manteca and Stockton, however, the suspected shooter's current whereabouts are unknown. A Ramey Warrant was issued for Croslow for a charge of attempted murder.

Croslow is described as a white man, standing at 5'11" and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The weapon in the shooting is still outstanding. According to police, Croslow is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective Morrison at (209) 456-8212.

