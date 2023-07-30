Teen killed hours before his graduation was trying to sell fake gun, Sacramento Co. deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Billy Scott and his friends tried to sell a fake gun the night of his death.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager killed just hours before his graduation at Grant Union High School was trying to sell a fake gun at the time of his death, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced.

It's been nearly two months since Billy Scott, a Grant Union High School senior and athlete, was shot and killed. Billie Dee Scott says life without her little brother has been challenging.

"It's been very difficult. I would definitely describe it as somewhat of a roller coaster," said Billie Dee.

Billy was just about to graduate when he was killed in North Highlands. A 17-year old has been charged for the crime, and now, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced a new development in the case.

"It looks like Billy and a couple of friends the night before graduation were trying to sell a gun to a different party," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi. "Turned out, the gun was actually fake."

It's still unclear why Billy was shot. However, Billy's family said they're shocked and disappointed the sheriff's office didn't give them a heads up.

"Our family was completely blindsided and unaware of this accusation, if you will," said Billie Dee.

She also adds her brother liked to be a homebody, and this narrative doesn't fit the person she knows.

"That's all obviously being pushed on a lot of our Black and Brown young men, that they're criminals and that they're just these monsters that terrorize society," said Billie Dee.

The sheriff's office says there will not be any additional charges, and if Billy had survived, he would not have been charged with a crime. The sheriff's office also added there's no evidence to show Billy had a history of making gun deals.

"Hopefully, it's not in vain. Hopefully, there's... a bigger lesson to be learned," said Sgt. Gandhi.

Ultimately, Billie Dee said she's open to hearing the evidence and accepting if her brother made any mistakes. However, she wants the community to know who her brother truly was.

"My brother, he was an amazing person, and anything to diminish his name, we're willing to be the voices and to stand up against that at all costs," said Billy Dee.

