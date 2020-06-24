Black doll hanging in South Lake Tahoe neighborhood investigated as 'hate incident'

The doll was found dangling with a string around its neck from a neighborhood power line.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Police in South Lake Tahoe have launched a "hate incident" investigation after finding a black doll hung from a neighborhood power line.

Arriving officers found the doll hanging with a string around its neck in the Sierra Tract neighborhood and got it down with help from Liberty Energy.

Police said the hanging doll doesn't amount to an actual hate crime, but they are still investigating it as a "hate incident" to identify the person or people involved.

So far, the investigation is ongoing and police haven't found any leads or witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.

