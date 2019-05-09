MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have issued a “Blue Alert” for a man who they said shot a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy on Wednesday.

Officers are looking for 51-year-old Guadalupe Herrera Lopez. Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving in a white 2013 GMC Sierra pickup with California license plate 25599H1.

Lopez was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators said.

No details of the shooting have been released at this time and there is no word on the condition the Merced County Deputy who was said to have been shot.

This is a developing story.

