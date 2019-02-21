NAPA, Calif. — The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam footage of a deadly shootout between a deputy and suspect from Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Henry Road, in a rural area just to the southwest of Napa.

The video shows the deputy attempting to speak with the suspect, Javier Morales, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. The deputy makes her way around the vehicle and asks Morales to roll his window down. At first, Morales complies. But then, suddenly, he pulls out a gun and opens fire.

The deputy takes a step back, radios in that shots have been fired, and then returns a volley of shots. Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was not injured during the exchange and has been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Authorities have not said why the deputy was called out to the area. ABC10 has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for comment but so far we have not yet heard back.

