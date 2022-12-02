Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

A waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it

Example video title will go here for this video

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday.

The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim climbed into the dumpster about an hour before the trash pickup occurred and was inside when the contents of the dumpster were collected by the truck," wrote Dixon police in a statement.

Police say the Yolo County Coroner's Office will be conducting a medical examination.

Anyone with information can call Dixon Police Detective Sgt. Jenna Cameron at 707-678-7070.