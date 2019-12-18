CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered in Carmichael, Wednesday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found with apparent trauma to the body in the 5700 block of Marconi Avenue, near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators have not identified a cause of death but did say they consider the death to be suspicious. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.