Body found in Placer County, not related to River Fire

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found submerged in a canal with their feet bound.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies in Placer County are investigating after a person was found dead in a utility water canal with their feet tied together.

While investigators have not released an exact location of where the body was found, Lt. Nelson Resendes with the Placer County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 this is "not a fire victim," referring to the River Fire that is burning in the area.

The Sheriff's Office said the body was found midday on Friday and appeared to have been there for three to five days. That would mean that the body would have been submerged in the water before the River Fire ever began.

Deputies have not yet notified the family of the person found dead and have not released their name. Lt. Resendes also declined to say what was used to tie up the victim, since it could play a part in the investigation.

Lt. Resendes did say the investigation is ongoing.

The River Fire has burned 2,600 acres in Placer and Nevada counties. As of Saturday morning, the fire was 48% contained. Cal Fire reports evacuation orders have been lifted for all but 800 people as of Saturday morning. At least 88 structures have been destroyed, 10 have been damaged and an additional 3,400 are still threatened. Three people have been injured, one of which was a firefighter.