SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle in far southeastern Sacramento, Sunday afternoon.

The body was discovered by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies in the 8000 block of Elk Grove Florin Road around 4:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Human remains found in Roseville being investigated by CHP

Investigators have not said if the victim was a man or woman and their cause of death has not yet been determined. Investigators, however, do say the victim showed “obvious signs of trauma.”

This case remains under investigation.

WATCH ALSO: How to protect yourself in an active shooter scenario