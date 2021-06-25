Body found inside Woodland motel room

Police said the body was discovered by a housekeeping employee that had entered the room to clean it.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a motel room in Woodland Friday morning.

Investigators say they received a call from the Quality Inn, located on E. Main Street, around 11 a.m. Police said the body was discovered by a housekeeping employee that had entered the room to clean it.

Authorities have not identified the victim, nor have they released a possible cause of death. However, police did say they are “tirelessly investigating this death in order to discover the responsible party,” suggesting that the cause is not natural. No other information has been released.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to call 530-666-2411.

