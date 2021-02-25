Authorities release bodycam, dashcam videos of police shooting in Sacramento

Police officials released a narrated video, four bodycam videos, three dashcam videos, five dispatch audio files, and a drone video from the Feb. 15 incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cache of body and dashcam videos was released Wednesday showing the events of a police shooting in southeastern Sacramento.

Police officials released a narrated video, four bodycam videos, three dashcam videos, five dispatch audio files, and a drone video, all from the Feb. 15 incident.

The narrated video is embedded below.

The shooting allegedly stems from a domestic incident in East Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to an East Sacramento home by a woman who reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as 38-year-old Adan Martinez, for threatening her life.

The woman told police she had a restraining order against Martinez, that he had burned their vehicle, threatened to kill her, and was possibly armed. Not long after talking to her, officers found Martinez driving in the area. When they tried to pull him over, Martinez took off and a chase ensued.

Martinez led police into an industrial lot along the 8500 block of Fruitridge Road where he was boxed in by a fence. Officers had him cornered, but when he started a 3-point turn to get his vehicle turned around two officers opened fire.

Martinez was struck and wounded in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries at the time was never revealed. After being released from the hospital, Martinez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on complaints of arson, stalking, evasion, and narcotics-related offenses, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division. The officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Additional videos will be released within 30 days, police said.

WARNING: Some may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

