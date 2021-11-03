Bodycam footage released showing deadly police shooting in West Sacramento

The video shows an officer arrive on scene when the suspect suddenly charges. That officer then fires several rounds, hitting the man at least once.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have released bodycam video from the deadly police shooting from Feb. 25 in West Sacramento.

It started when officers were called out to the Walmart parking lot near Reed Avenue and Riverpoint Court around 3:45 p.m. regarding a man with a knife. A witness told 911 they saw the man stab himself in the neck with a knife.

The video shows an officer arrive on scene when the suspect suddenly charges. That officer then fires several rounds, hitting the man at least once. Officers at the scene attempted to resuscitate the man but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. He still has not been identified.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but they say they can confirm he was armed at the time of the shooting. Video footage showed the man holding a gun and a knife. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun, police said.

An independent investigation will be conducted by Woodland Police Department and the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, authorities said.

