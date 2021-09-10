Both East and West Modesto Junior College Campuses have been secured after threat of violence

A threat of violence to the Modesto Junior Colleges led to a lockdown on Sept. 10.

MODESTO, Calif. — An emergency alert was issued on Sept. 10 to both the east and west Campus of the Modesto Junior College. District office buildings were also closed down after receiving a threat of violence.

According to the Modesto Police Department, both campuses have been secured and there have been no instances of violence at this time.

It is not clear what the threat was that led to both campuses to be closed.

The original emergency alert:

EMERGENCY ALERT – September 10, 2021

Due to a potential threat to the campus, Chancellor Yong has ordered all Modesto Junior College (both East Campus and West Campus) and District Office buildings locked down and all staff and students are instructed to vacate campus immediately until further notice, according to a Facebook post from Modesto Junior College.