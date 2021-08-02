Man shot arrow at man after argument, Stockton police say

Stockton police said it happened at Morada Lane and Highway 99.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man who shot a bow and arrow at another person after an argument.

The assault happened just before noon at Morada Lane and Highway 99 on Sunday.

Police said the suspect and the 33-year-old victim got into an argument after the suspect drove up in a green pickup truck. Police said the suspect then got a bow from his truck and shot an arrow that missed the victim.

Police said the suspect drove away after the incident. The suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man who stood at six feet and three inches tall.