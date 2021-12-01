x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man wanted for assaulting someone during road rage incident in Turlock, police say

Turlock police identified 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp, a professional boxer, as the suspect who left one person unconscious with "great bodily injuries."

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police are searching for a professional boxer accused of assaulting someone during a road rage incident on Nov. 16. 

Police identified 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp, a professional boxer, as the suspect who left one person unconscious with "great bodily injuries." 

Police didn't say what led to the road rage incident, where the alleged crime took place or the description of Sharp's car. They said he usually visits the areas of Turlock, Modesto and Merced.

Sharp is wanted for charges of battery causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault. Police are asking people who see Sharp to not engage with him and to call 209-668-6539.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE: Mother of 15-year-old slain in North Highlands starts nonprofit as suspects face charges

In Other News

North Highland house burglarized after family killed by drunk driver