Man wanted for assaulting someone during road rage incident in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police are searching for a professional boxer accused of assaulting someone during a road rage incident on Nov. 16.

Police identified 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp, a professional boxer, as the suspect who left one person unconscious with "great bodily injuries."

Police didn't say what led to the road rage incident, where the alleged crime took place or the description of Sharp's car. They said he usually visits the areas of Turlock, Modesto and Merced.

Sharp is wanted for charges of battery causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault. Police are asking people who see Sharp to not engage with him and to call 209-668-6539.