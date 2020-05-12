Boy, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Stockton Burger King

According to the report, the victim was a passenger in the vehicle when someone approached from the passenger side and fired multiple shots.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy in Stockton is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a car in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant, Friday afternoon.

Stockton Police officers were called out to the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of N. Wilson Way, near E. Flora Street, around 3:50 p.m.

It is unclear if the driver suffered any injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released. There has been no word yet on a description of the shooter.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, call Stockton Police immediately.

