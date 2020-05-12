x
Boy, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Stockton Burger King

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy in Stockton is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a car in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant, Friday afternoon.

Stockton Police officers were called out to the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of N. Wilson Way, near E. Flora Street, around 3:50 p.m.

According to the report, the victim was a passenger in the vehicle when someone approached from the passenger side and fired multiple shots.

It is unclear if the driver suffered any injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released. There has been no word yet on a description of the shooter.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, call Stockton Police immediately.

