SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the body found in a Stockton home is that of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, the mother of a 6-month old child who was allegedly taken by his father on Monday night.

The Sheriff's office named D'Angelo Dijon Webb as the suspect in Hornsby's killing.

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin Sheriff's office said that Webb stabbed Brandi Hornsby's mother on Monday night after she went check on Brandi.

Hornsby's mother was taken to a hospital after the stabbing and is now in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said Webb and Hornsby share a 6-week-old baby together.

They say Webb left the scene of the stabbing with the baby and later dropped off the child at another family member's home.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with knowledge of Webb's whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevy Equinox with license plate # 7KBE022.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

People can remain anonymous and call police at 209-468-4400, option 1.

Stockton Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600.

