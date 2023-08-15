Stanislaus Co. deputies seek help finding armed and dangerous suspect in residential burglary

He's known to frequent the Grayson, Patterson, Newman and West Modesto areas.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are trying to track down an armed a dangerous suspect known for evading law enforcement.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Loyd, 37, is wanted on suspicion of residential burglary, auto theft, felon in possession of a firearm, evading law enforcement and saying he will commit suicide by cop.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and to avoid contact with him. People can also call Detective Kyle Gomes at (209) 652-0654 or Detective Taylor at (209)-226-5767.

