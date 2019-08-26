SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was seriously injured following a brawl at Raging Waters Sacramento on Sunday.

First responders were called out to the water park just after 3:30 p.m. According to a park spokesperson, the fight was between two families.

Sacramento Fire officials told ABC10 one person suffered very serious injuries in the fight and had to be taken to a local trauma center. Investigators did not say how many people were involved in the fight, nor did they say if any arrests were made.

The water park was closed early because of this incident.

Other patrons at the park captured some of the aftermath of this incident on social media: