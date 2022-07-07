Video: Brawl on Carnival cruise ship based in Jacksonville injures multiple people

The is video below from aboard the Carnival Elation as it was approaching Jacksonville. It shows at least eight people involved in the altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship based out of Jacksonville.

The incident happened late Wednesday night, toward the end of a five-day trip.

The is video below is from aboard the Carnival Elation as it was approaching Jacksonville. It shows at least eight people involved in the altercation.

In the video, you can see a woman attempting to intervene, but is knocked to the ground. A woman from Atlanta tells First Coast News both of her grandparents were injured.

The bystanders suffered a concussion and swollen hand.

Security officers eventually break up the fight.

Carnival released the following statement: