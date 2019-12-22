Police say the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard has been fatally stabbed along with another man in a fight outside a Nashville bar. Nashville Police say 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed to death early Saturday.

The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. Police said the bar fight began over a woman and then spilled outside. Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the stabbings "appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman." The stabbing occurred during an altercation that began around 2:50 a.m. outside of the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

The 49ers released a statement saying that Beathard had left the team to join his family. Beathard has played in 13 games for the 49ers since being drafted out of the University of Iowa in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams at 5:15 Saturday night in Santa Clara.

