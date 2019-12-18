CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A school bus driver was arrested for DUI while taking at least 50 students to their bus stops Monday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Karolyn Denise Ray was traveling her route on Morton Davis Drive, north of Diablo Grande Parkway, when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stopped her at 2:41 p.m.

One of the students on the bus called the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department because Ray was driving recklessly, according to the Modesto-CHP. The sheriff's department called CHP.

Ray was arrested for drug-related DUI and child endangerment.

Modesto-CHP Public Information Officer Thomas Olsen said the bus was headed to a gated golf community outside of Patterson. The bus was chartered from Crowslanding-Newman school district. They contract out by "First Student" who provides the bus service to students.

There were 40 to 50 students on the bus at a given time, Olsen said. All of the students were between kindergarten and fifth grade.

Ray has been driving the bus since 2017, according to Olsen. She didn't have a record and passed the process for bus drivers, which is overseen by CHP. No one was injured.

