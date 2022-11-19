Arden-Arcade business owners fed up with multiple break-ins in past month

Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits was struck three times in the last month, costing the owners over $100,000. They're not alone in frustrations about crime.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A jewelry store in the Arden-Arcade area that's only been open for two months is asking for the public's help after they were struck by thieves for a third time in a month.

In October, four women allegedly stole about $90,000 worth of jewelry and then the owners say the building was broken into and robbed, Nov. 8.

"At first we thought that area was very peaceful, it's the capitol area and the police and everything is active, but as we can see nothing has happened," said Arif Shah, co-owner of Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits.

The first robbery allegedly happened in broad daylight, with some of the women distracting the store clerks while another snuck into the back to steal about $90,000 of merchandise.

The second incident was the evening of Nov. 8, according to Shah. He says three men acting suspicious were spotted inside their store.

“They put a lot of stuff on their shoulders and they tried to steal it,” said Shah. “My other partner and another worker didn't give him any chance to."

Shah says the group eventually left, but returned just an hour after the store closed. The men are seen on security cameras breaking a window and stealing clothing. Shah says this theft was nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise.

The owners got a call from police about the incident and returned to board up the broken window, just to be called again later that night.

"At 1 o'clock, again, we got a call from the police that ‘there is an alarm on your store,’" said Shah.

He alleges the same group had some back, breaking another window and climbing back inside the store to smash display cases and run off with jewelry.

“I don't know why they're stupid. They broke everything for nothing. They gave us more damage than our merchandise,” said Shah.

But Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits isn’t the only business in the area dealing with these break-ins.

Just a few doors down at True Value Outlet, owner Mahmoud Allathkani says his business has been the target of thieves three times in the last three years, with the most recent being in August and cost him nearly $50,000.

A broken window from that incident is still boarded up at the front of the store.

“I don’t feel safe,” said Allathkani. "I'm actually thinking to complete my lease contract, which is about July next year, and leaving."

Shah is deciding to beef up security at his business, adding metal bars on the windows at his store and even considering hiring armed security to watch at night.

Despite the last two rough months, the store remains open.

"We're not giving up,” said Shah. “We will continue our struggle because there is no other way."

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating these thefts. Anyone with any information about the suspects involved are encouraged to call 916-874-5115.

