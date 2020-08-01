BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced today that a December 21 murder investigation has revealed what it is calling a large drug trafficking organization.

On December 21, deputies responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Craig Access Road in Oroville. The victim died and was identified at Jacob McArthur, 27.

Homicide detectives suspected that the murder was related to the illegal sales of marijuana, according to release by the sheriff's office Tuesday. None of the people arrested were charged with McArthur's death.

Over the past two weeks, detectives served search warrants at 13 residences in Butte County, leading them to Shaina Burnette, 39, of Chico. Burnette is believed to be the leader of the drug trafficking organization, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

During the service of one of these search warrants that child pornography was discovered on a device belonging to Christopher Mack, 30, of Concow, according to BCSO.

About 3,300 pounds of cannabis packaged for sale were recovered and are being held as evidence, along with approximately 10 firearms, $140,000 in U.S. currency, $30,000 in silver coins, numerous cellphones and computers, and a generator and vehicle.

Butte County Sheriff's Office

The six arrested:

Dylan Rice, 25, of Chico: arrested for allegedly maintaining a residence where narcotics are stored/sold, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Shaina Burnette, 39, of Chico: arrested for allegedly maintaining residences where narcotics are stored/sold, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Morgan Karno, 52, of Chico: arrested for allegedly maintaining residences where narcotics are stored/sold, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Christopher Mack, 30, of Concow: arrested for allegedly maintaining a residence where narcotics are stored/sold, possession of an assault weapon, being armed while committing a felony, possession of marijuana for sale, illegal cultivation of marijuana, and possession of child pornography.

Monique Bird, 53, of Chico: arrested on child endangerment, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana allegations.

Gabriel Bacon, 43, of Oroville: arrested for allegedly maintaining a residence where narcotics are stored/sold, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the murder, the drug trafficking organization, or the child pornography investigation to contact Detectives Joe Hooks or Jake Smith at (530) 538-7671.

