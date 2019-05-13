OROVILLE, Calif. — A Butte County Sheriff's Office K9 helped arrest a man on robbery and burglary charges Saturday evening.

Thomas Remy, 50 of Chico, went to the 7-Eleven at 2125 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville and attempted to steal beer. When the store clerk confronted Remy, deputies say Remy assaulted him and left with the beer.

Deputies would arrive on the scene a little before 6 p.m. and get a description of the suspect.

About 20 minutes later, deputies were dispatched to an in-progress burglary across the street from the 7-Eleven. Authorities said the description of the burglary suspect was similar to the 7-Eleven robbery suspect.

A deputy and his K9 partner Chico approached Remy after arriving in the area. Authorities said Remy would not comply with the deputy's commands, pulled a glass beer bottle from a bag, and advanced toward the deputy.

The deputy used a Taser on Remy, but it had no effect. Remy then ran into an area with dense vegetation.

The deputy and K9 Chico chased Remy, who had run down a steep embankment, jumped a barbed wire fence, and still refused to comply with the deputies orders when located.

K9 Chico was sent to apprehend Remy on the other side of the fence. Remy was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Remy was treated at Oroville Medical Center, and, when he is released, he will be booked for charges including resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest, robbery, and burglary. His bail was set at $83,000.

