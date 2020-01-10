Cache Creek Casino reports cyber attack as cause of recent system outage

The casino initially shut down on Sunday, Sept. 20.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A cyber attack has been identified as the cause of a recent system outage at Cache Creek Casino, officials say.

According to a press release, a major system outage was identified on Sunday, Sept. 20, shutting down the casino. Officials say they have not yet determined if people's personal information has been leaked as a result of this attack.

"If it is determined the personal information of guests or employees was exposed, we will notify affected individuals in writing," the press release says.

Employees have not been impacted by loss of pay or benefits while the casino has been inoperable.

"We will be stronger from this, and we will remain vigilant in protecting our operation from these network predators," the release said." "We are undaunted in our commitment to the security of our organization and the future of our business.

No timetable for reopening has yet been announced. The Yocha Dehe Golf Course was not impacted by the outage and remains open.

Cache Creek Casino Resort said they'd be updating their social media pages and website as soon as they're able to reopen.

