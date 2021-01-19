Large police presence responding to incident near Cal Expo

Vehicles and officers from multiple Sacramento agencies were all staged near Hurley Way and Cal Expo Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of officers from several law enforcement agencies around Sacramento are on the scene of an undetermined incident near Cal Expo, Monday night.

Vehicles and officers from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were all staged at Hurley Way and Cal Expo Drive, near the race track.

Other police vehicles could be seen with flashing lights, racing all over the area surrounding Cal Expo. An ambulance was seen leaving the area, but no injuries have been confirmed.

Authorities are shutting down roads near the scene, but beyond that, few details are being released at this time.

Read more from ABC10