Calaveras County deputy arrested after relapsing on opiate addiction, deputies say

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A Calaveras County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on drug and gun charges at his Sonora home.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Timothy Ball, 33, and noted that Ball had a history of alcohol and opiate abuse.

Deputies originally received an allegation of active drug abuse by a parent on July 26 and began to investigate whether Ball had relapsed. Authorities said Ball had gone to rehab multiple times for addiction treatment and also found evidence that he relapsed on opiates while possessing firearms.

The sheriff's office served a search warrant at his home on July 28 and confiscated several firearms. They spoke with him at the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office and found additional evidence of opiate addiction.

Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on suspicion of being an addict in possession of a firearm.

In response to the arrest, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said Ball was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

