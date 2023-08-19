Calaveras County sheriff seizes more than $2.6M worth of marijuana from illegal farm

The seizure comes after the office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 100 block of Railroad Flat Road in Railroad Flat

RAILROAD FLAT, Calif. — More than $2.6 million worth of raw and processed marijuana was seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, according to a press release.

The seizure comes after the office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 100 block of Railroad Flat Road in Railroad Flat. Officials say the area was an "outdoor marijuana cultivation site."

The warrant led to 83 marijuana plants and over 3,600 pounds of processed marijuana, an estimated total of $2.6 million to $3.7 million worth of material, according to officials.

Two guns were also found during the search of the property and are being looked at as part of the case.

No arrests were made and officials are still investigating.

