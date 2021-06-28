Sheriff's office finds illegal marijuana grows amid deadly shooting, Calaveras County deputies say

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened after an argument about "unsafe target shooting."

RAIL ROAD FLAT, Calif. — One person is dead in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County after a shooting.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Rail Road Flat.

When deputies got to the area, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot. Emergency medical personnel treated the man and took him to a local hospital, but he died on the way, according to a Facebook post by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

While the victim was being treated, deputies went to a neighboring home where they found the man who is suspected to be the shooter, 66-year-old Ralph McGaughran.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives found that the suspect and the victim both knew each other and had an argument before the shooting regarding "unsafe target shooting" that could have impacted the safety of the victim on a property owned by McGaughran.

Detectives found that three people were involved in the incident and all lived on nearby properties in the area. After searching the properties of the suspect, victim and witness, detectives said all three were illegally growing marijuana. They do not believe that their cultivation sites were connected.

Deputies said they found over 500 marijuana plants and over 40 pounds of processed marijuana, estimated to be valued at over $300,000.

McGaughran was arrested and charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house and illegal drug manufacturing.