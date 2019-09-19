CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County Sheriff's deputies eradicated five illegal marijuana grow sites from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13 while conducting a warrant sweep in the county.

The office released the day-to-day operations and the results of each raid.

Sept. 10

Sheriff's deputies eradicated 6,588 marijuana plants at an outdoor growing operation at the 12000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch.

Deputies said they saw two people running away from the scene. Neither person was arrested.

Deputies served an unrelated, second warrant at another address in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch where they eradicated 48 cannabis plants at another outside growing operation. No suspects were found at the second location.

The sheriff's office said it is still examining the evidence.

Sept. 12

Deputies eradicated 1,012 growing marijuana plants, a small amount of processed marijuana and a firearm at an unassigned address near the 9000 block of Swiss Ranch Road.

Deputies did not find any suspects at the scene. The sheriff's office is still investigating the evidence that was collected.

READ ALSO: Human remains believed to be of missing Calaveras County woman found

Sept. 13

Deputies arrested two people and eradicated 247 growing marijuana plants in the 2000 block of Prussian Hill Road in Railroad Flat.

Farm Saeturn, 64 and Kae Camero, 27, were booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a drug house.

Deputies served an unrelated warrant in the 2000 block of Prussian Hill Road in Railroad Flat. Deputies said they found a home that was turned into an indoor marijuana growing facility.

READ ALSO: 'The justice system has failed' | Convicted killer granted early release in Tracy

Deputies eradicated 2,126 growing marijuana plants and removed 22 pounds of processed marijuana.

Deputies arrested Caixiang Chen, 53, and Justin Lin, 55. Both men were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house, renting or leasing a drug house, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Deputies also found health and safety hazards that included mold.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on illegal marijuana cultivation sites to call the marijuana tip line at 209-754-6870.

WATCH ALSO: Lung doctor explains symptoms of vaping-related illnesses