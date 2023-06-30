Deputies: Valley Spring man faces multiple charges after shooting gun in park

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man faces multiple charges following an incident at a park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man faces multiple charges following an incident at a park in San Andreas.

Deputies say on Saturday night, law enforcement arrested Jonathan Giuffra of Valley Spring for negligently discharging a firearm in Turner Park.

In a press release, it was learned that deputies were in the area and heard the gunshots. They went to the scene and found Giuffra who matched a description given to law enforcement.

"A thorough search and subsequent investigation uncovered that Giuffra had a .22 caliber handgun," deputies said. "Further investigation revealed that he also possessed prescription medication intended for sale."

Giuffra is facing multiple charges, including negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of prescription medication with intent to sell.

The investigation is ongoing.