CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Calaveras County sheriff's deputy was hit by a drunk driver while responding to a call about a missing person Saturday night, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputy Lance Williams was responding to a report of a missing hunter near Spicer Meadow Reservoir when he was hit head-on while driving on Highway 4, west of Big Tree State Park, according to a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

A Calaveras County sheriff's deputy was involved in a head-on collision while responding to a call about a missing person.

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

John Ueda, 42, was traveling westbound on Highway 4 when his car crossed into Williams' lane. Ueda was driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). He was arrested at the scene.

Ueda was booked into the Calaveras County Jail for driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person, driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 and driving with a suspended license. Ueda is out on $130,000 bail.

Williams was taken to the hospital with lower body injuries.

