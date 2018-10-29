If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes in California have seen an increase since 2016 and is at a six-year high, according to statistics from the California Department of Justice.

The department's 2017 hate crime report shows that religion biased hate crimes rose 21.1 percent from 2016 to 2017, an increase of 171 to 207.

In 2017, there were 104 anti-Jewish hate crimes committed in California. This is the highest that it has been since 2011, when there were 132 anti-Jewish hate crimes.

2017 - 104

- 104 2016 - 82

- 82 2015 - 97

- 97 2014 - 80

- 80 2013 - 70

- 70 2012 - 91

- 91 2011 - 132

- 132 2010 - 128

- 128 2009 - 160

- 160 2008 - 184

3 Sacramento synagogues firebombed in 1999

As the nation and multiple communities react to the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue, the Jewish community in Sacramento has been reminded of a firebombing that impacted three local synagogues.

The incident involved a firebombing on three Sacramento Jewish synagogues in June 1999. Congregation B’Nai Israel, Congregation Beth Shalom, and Kenesset Israel Torah Center were damaged in the attack. Damages were estimated at $1 million.

3 synagogues damaged

Damages were estimated $1 million

Ben Williams and James Williams pleaded guilty to arson in 2001

Ben Williams received 30 years in prison for planning and organizing the arson attacks

James Williams received 21 years and three months for his role in the incident

Other hate crimes in context

Davis, Calif.

In January of 2017, a mosque was vandalized in Davis.

Members of the mosque found the glass doors and windows shattered around the building, and strips of bacon left on the front door handle.

Video cameras recorded a woman allegedly breaking the glass and then slashing the tires on two bikes.

The Davis Police Department investigated the incident as a hate crime, and arrested Karen Kirk-Coehlo on the charges.

Roseville, Calif.

In August 2017, a Roseville school discovered racist and gang-related graffiti on a snack kiosk. Graffiti included the words “white power” and an image of a swastika.

Police had said that this type and extent of graffiti was rare in Roseville.

Five minors, described as being between the ages of 14 and 16, were arrested and charged for hate crime and vandalism.

Keyes, Calif.

In August 2018, a Sikh man was attacked in Keyes. He was putting out campaigns signs on July 31 and was struck by the attackers. The attackers would then spray white supremacist graffiti onto his truck, which prompted a hate crime investigation by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department did not have any new suspect information regarding the incident on August 6.

Detectives are still investigating the assault/hate crime incident involving a Sikh man in Keyes. No new suspect suspect info at this time. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) August 6, 2018

ABC10 reached out to the department regarding an update on the case, however, the message was not immediately returned.

© 2018 KXTV