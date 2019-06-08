SANTA ANA, Calif. — A former branch manager at a Wells Fargo bank in Southern California has acknowledged using his position to help launder proceeds of a $14 million tax fraud scam.

The U.S. attorney's office says Hakop Zakaryan pleaded guilty Monday to felony bank fraud. He could face 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 18.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Glendale resident was part of a scheme that used false identities and bogus Republic of Armenia passports to fraudulently obtain millions in tax refunds from the IRS.

READ ALSO: Elk Grove school employee accused of stealing 'significant amount of money' meant for students

Zakaryan acknowledged in his plea agreement that he was paid to illegally "unfreeze" bank accounts that Wells Fargo had frozen because of suspected fraud.

The investigation has resulted in 12 convictions and the seizure of four residential properties and more than $700,000.

WATCH ALSO: 12 Auburn teens accused of passing counterfeit bills