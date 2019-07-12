CALIFORNIA, USA — California congressman Duncan Hunter says he will resign after the holidays following his guilty plea to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses.

The California Republican made the announcement Friday in a two-sentence statement. It doesn't provide a specific date for his resignation. Hunter says it was an honor to serve the San Diego-area district for 11 years.

Hunter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to use at least $150,000 in campaign funds for things like family vacations to Italy and Hawaii and private school tuition.

