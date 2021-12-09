x
California cops arrest 180 in takedown of violent gang

Officials said the investigation into the Southern California street gang also helped solve two homicides.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities have announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns.

Officials say the investigation into the violent Westside Verdugo gang based in the San Bernardino area for decades also helped detectives solve two homicides.

San Bernardino Police Chief David Green announced the arrests Thursday along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Jason Anderson, the county’s district attorney. 

Investigators on Wednesday executed 34 search warrants in San Bernardino County. The probe also targeted the gang’s illegal gambling parlors, which allegedly brought in tens of thousands of dollars a week.

