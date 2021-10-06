Sonora cardiologist arrested in hit and run that killed nurse near Fresno

California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of James Comazzi Tuesday following an eight month investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest was made following an eight-month investigation into a deadly hit-and-run near Fresno. California Highway Patrol said Tuesday they arrested James Comazzi for the incident that happened back on Feb. 10, 2021.

In a Facebook post, CHP said Comazzi hit 26-year-old Juliana Ramos while she was helping someone who was involved in a crash. Officers say the crash happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. They received reports of two vehicles colliding on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue near Fresno. CHP says Ramos was driving in the area and jumped into action once she saw the scene.

"Mrs. Ramos exited her vehicle and without hesitation, went to assist the injured driver still seated in his vehicle," CHP wrote in the post ." As Mrs. Ramos was rendering aid near the driver side door of the Hyundai, a red SUV drove between the Hyundai and Mrs. Ramos’ vehicle, striking and killing her at the scene."

Eight months later CHP arrested Comazzi. He faces felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.

ARREST MADE with help from an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers of Fresno. The Fresno Area of the California... Posted by CHP - Fresno on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

KFSN, an ABC affiliate in Fresno, reports Ramos was a mother of three. They say her four-month-old baby was still in the car when she was hit by another vehicle.

CHP said the arrest was made possible through an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers of Fresno.

KFSN reports CHP issued a search warrant and 68-year-old James Comazzi, a doctor from Sonora, was taken into custody without incident Monday night.

A phone message left by The Associated Press on a number listed for Comazzi was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

