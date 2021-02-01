California Highway Patrol talks highway shootings

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigates freeway shootings in much of the same way as they would other shootings.

SACRAMENTO, California — Freeway shootings in the Sacramento area are not a new occurrence, but the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said there are ways motorists can look out for themselves.

If you find yourself injured during a highway shooting, Officer Mike Harris said to call 911 and get the necessary medical attention.

"Do your best to avoid the area, get as much detail as you can, call 911, be a good witness, but do not get involved," Harris said.

"In elementary terms, a shooting is a shooting. There are a lot of complex details related to responding to a shooting investigation. One of the dynamics that we have to deal with on freeways is that they're usually a moving crime scene, so we have a bigger area that we need to investigate, look for evidence and gather information that's going to help us investigate that situation," Harris said.

Harris said the main goal of the CHP is keeping roads safe for Californians.

"We do that through many different avenues and one of them is... patrol. It is our objective to be out there so people can see us. We keep as many officers as we can out on the road. We want the community to know that we're out there and utilize things like that to deter this type of behavior," Harris said.

